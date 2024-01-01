Honduran lempiras to Pakistani rupees today

Convert HNL to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
11,256 pkr

1.000 HNL = 11.26 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4231.4721.6620.96818.202
1 GBP1.17111.273105.851.7241.9451.13421.307
1 USD0.920.785183.1431.3541.5280.8916.737
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Pakistani Rupee
1 HNL11.25600 PKR
5 HNL56.28000 PKR
10 HNL112.56000 PKR
20 HNL225.12000 PKR
50 HNL562.80000 PKR
100 HNL1,125.60000 PKR
250 HNL2,814.00000 PKR
500 HNL5,628.00000 PKR
1000 HNL11,256.00000 PKR
2000 HNL22,512.00000 PKR
5000 HNL56,280.00000 PKR
10000 HNL112,560.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 PKR0.08884 HNL
5 PKR0.44421 HNL
10 PKR0.88841 HNL
20 PKR1.77683 HNL
50 PKR4.44206 HNL
100 PKR8.88413 HNL
250 PKR22.21033 HNL
500 PKR44.42065 HNL
1000 PKR88.84130 HNL
2000 PKR177.68260 HNL
5000 PKR444.20650 HNL
10000 PKR888.41300 HNL