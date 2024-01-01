500 Honduran lempiras to Pakistani rupees

Convert HNL to PKR

500 hnl
5,631.45 pkr

L1.000 HNL = ₨11.26 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
HNL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

PKR
1 HNL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.270811.2869
Low11.236511.2173
Average11.251911.2525
Change-0.03%0.06%
1 HNL to PKR stats

The performance of HNL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2708 and a 30 day low of 11.2365. This means the 30 day average was 11.2519. The change for HNL to PKR was -0.03.

The performance of HNL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2869 and a 90 day low of 11.2173. This means the 90 day average was 11.2525. The change for HNL to PKR was 0.06.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Pakistani Rupee
1 HNL11.26290 PKR
5 HNL56.31450 PKR
10 HNL112.62900 PKR
20 HNL225.25800 PKR
50 HNL563.14500 PKR
100 HNL1,126.29000 PKR
250 HNL2,815.72500 PKR
500 HNL5,631.45000 PKR
1000 HNL11,262.90000 PKR
2000 HNL22,525.80000 PKR
5000 HNL56,314.50000 PKR
10000 HNL112,629.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 PKR0.08879 HNL
5 PKR0.44393 HNL
10 PKR0.88787 HNL
20 PKR1.77574 HNL
50 PKR4.43934 HNL
100 PKR8.87868 HNL
250 PKR22.19670 HNL
500 PKR44.39340 HNL
1000 PKR88.78680 HNL
2000 PKR177.57360 HNL
5000 PKR443.93400 HNL
10000 PKR887.86800 HNL