Honduran lempira to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Pakistani rupees is currently 11.263 today, reflecting a 0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 11.302 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 11.226 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.675% decrease in value.