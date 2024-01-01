Honduran lempiras to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert HNL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
149.13 pen

1.000 HNL = 0.1491 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3981.4721.6620.96818.206
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8211.7231.9451.13321.312
1 USD0.920.786183.1441.3541.5280.89116.745
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HNL0.14913 PEN
5 HNL0.74563 PEN
10 HNL1.49126 PEN
20 HNL2.98252 PEN
50 HNL7.45630 PEN
100 HNL14.91260 PEN
250 HNL37.28150 PEN
500 HNL74.56300 PEN
1000 HNL149.12600 PEN
2000 HNL298.25200 PEN
5000 HNL745.63000 PEN
10000 HNL1,491.26000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Honduran Lempira
1 PEN6.70573 HNL
5 PEN33.52865 HNL
10 PEN67.05730 HNL
20 PEN134.11460 HNL
50 PEN335.28650 HNL
100 PEN670.57300 HNL
250 PEN1,676.43250 HNL
500 PEN3,352.86500 HNL
1000 PEN6,705.73000 HNL
2000 PEN13,411.46000 HNL
5000 PEN33,528.65000 HNL
10000 PEN67,057.30000 HNL