1 Honduran lempira to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert HNL to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 hnl
0.15 pen

L1.000 HNL = S/.0.1521 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
HNL to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

PEN
1 HNL to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15210.1553
Low0.15020.1499
Average0.15090.1518
Change0.62%0.47%
1 HNL to PEN stats

The performance of HNL to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1521 and a 30 day low of 0.1502. This means the 30 day average was 0.1509. The change for HNL to PEN was 0.62.

The performance of HNL to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1553 and a 90 day low of 0.1499. This means the 90 day average was 0.1518. The change for HNL to PEN was 0.47.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 HNL0.15212 PEN
5 HNL0.76060 PEN
10 HNL1.52120 PEN
20 HNL3.04240 PEN
50 HNL7.60600 PEN
100 HNL15.21200 PEN
250 HNL38.03000 PEN
500 HNL76.06000 PEN
1000 HNL152.12000 PEN
2000 HNL304.24000 PEN
5000 HNL760.60000 PEN
10000 HNL1,521.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Honduran Lempira
1 PEN6.57375 HNL
5 PEN32.86875 HNL
10 PEN65.73750 HNL
20 PEN131.47500 HNL
50 PEN328.68750 HNL
100 PEN657.37500 HNL
250 PEN1,643.43750 HNL
500 PEN3,286.87500 HNL
1000 PEN6,573.75000 HNL
2000 PEN13,147.50000 HNL
5000 PEN32,868.75000 HNL
10000 PEN65,737.50000 HNL