Honduran lempira to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.152 today, reflecting a 0.569% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.153 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.151 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.521% decrease in value.