Guernsey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert GGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
50,679.90 mru

1.000 GGP = 50.68 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3391.4721.6630.96718.219
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8181.7241.9481.13321.341
1 USD0.9210.786183.21.3561.5310.89116.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GGP50.67990 MRU
5 GGP253.39950 MRU
10 GGP506.79900 MRU
20 GGP1,013.59800 MRU
50 GGP2,533.99500 MRU
100 GGP5,067.99000 MRU
250 GGP12,669.97500 MRU
500 GGP25,339.95000 MRU
1000 GGP50,679.90000 MRU
2000 GGP101,359.80000 MRU
5000 GGP253,399.50000 MRU
10000 GGP506,799.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Guernsey pound
1 MRU0.01973 GGP
5 MRU0.09866 GGP
10 MRU0.19732 GGP
20 MRU0.39463 GGP
50 MRU0.98659 GGP
100 MRU1.97317 GGP
250 MRU4.93293 GGP
500 MRU9.86585 GGP
1000 MRU19.73170 GGP
2000 MRU39.46340 GGP
5000 MRU98.65850 GGP
10000 MRU197.31700 GGP