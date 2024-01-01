Guernsey pounds to US dollars today

Convert GGP to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
1,271.15 usd

1.000 GGP = 1.271 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3221.4721.6630.96718.209
1 GBP1.17111.271105.761.7241.9471.13321.321
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3561.5320.89116.773
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / US Dollar
1 GGP1.27115 USD
5 GGP6.35575 USD
10 GGP12.71150 USD
20 GGP25.42300 USD
50 GGP63.55750 USD
100 GGP127.11500 USD
250 GGP317.78750 USD
500 GGP635.57500 USD
1000 GGP1,271.15000 USD
2000 GGP2,542.30000 USD
5000 GGP6,355.75000 USD
10000 GGP12,711.50000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 USD0.78669 GGP
5 USD3.93345 GGP
10 USD7.86689 GGP
20 USD15.73378 GGP
50 USD39.33445 GGP
100 USD78.66890 GGP
250 USD196.67225 GGP
500 USD393.34450 GGP
1000 USD786.68900 GGP
2000 USD1,573.37800 GGP
5000 USD3,933.44500 GGP
10000 USD7,866.89000 GGP