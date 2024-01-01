Guernsey pounds to Australian dollars today

Convert GGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ggp
1,947.08 aud

1.000 GGP = 1.947 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3221.4721.6630.96718.209
1 GBP1.17111.271105.761.7241.9471.13321.321
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3561.5320.89116.773
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Australian Dollar
1 GGP1.94708 AUD
5 GGP9.73540 AUD
10 GGP19.47080 AUD
20 GGP38.94160 AUD
50 GGP97.35400 AUD
100 GGP194.70800 AUD
250 GGP486.77000 AUD
500 GGP973.54000 AUD
1000 GGP1,947.08000 AUD
2000 GGP3,894.16000 AUD
5000 GGP9,735.40000 AUD
10000 GGP19,470.80000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 AUD0.51359 GGP
5 AUD2.56795 GGP
10 AUD5.13590 GGP
20 AUD10.27180 GGP
50 AUD25.67950 GGP
100 AUD51.35900 GGP
250 AUD128.39750 GGP
500 AUD256.79500 GGP
1000 AUD513.59000 GGP
2000 AUD1,027.18000 GGP
5000 AUD2,567.95000 GGP
10000 AUD5,135.90000 GGP