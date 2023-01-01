1 Guernsey pound to Australian dollars

Convert GGP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
1.91 aud

1.00000 GGP = 1.91277 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86061.08990.76541.473581.646260.952318.857
1 GBP1.1619811.2654105.4681.712281.912931.1065521.9115
1 USD0.918250.790264183.34751.353151.511720.874517.3159
1 INR0.01101740.009481560.01199810.0162350.01813750.01049220.207755

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Australian Dollar
1 GGP1.91277 AUD
5 GGP9.56385 AUD
10 GGP19.12770 AUD
20 GGP38.25540 AUD
50 GGP95.63850 AUD
100 GGP191.27700 AUD
250 GGP478.19250 AUD
500 GGP956.38500 AUD
1000 GGP1912.77000 AUD
2000 GGP3825.54000 AUD
5000 GGP9563.85000 AUD
10000 GGP19127.70000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 AUD0.52280 GGP
5 AUD2.61400 GGP
10 AUD5.22801 GGP
20 AUD10.45602 GGP
50 AUD26.14005 GGP
100 AUD52.28010 GGP
250 AUD130.70025 GGP
500 AUD261.40050 GGP
1000 AUD522.80100 GGP
2000 AUD1045.60200 GGP
5000 AUD2614.00500 GGP
10000 AUD5228.01000 GGP