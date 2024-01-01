Guernsey pounds to Brunei dollars today

1.000 GGP = 1.709 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.331.4721.6630.96718.216
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7851.7241.9471.13321.332
1 USD0.9210.787183.21.3561.5310.89116.778
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 GGP1.70864 BND
5 GGP8.54320 BND
10 GGP17.08640 BND
20 GGP34.17280 BND
50 GGP85.43200 BND
100 GGP170.86400 BND
250 GGP427.16000 BND
500 GGP854.32000 BND
1000 GGP1,708.64000 BND
2000 GGP3,417.28000 BND
5000 GGP8,543.20000 BND
10000 GGP17,086.40000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 BND0.58526 GGP
5 BND2.92631 GGP
10 BND5.85262 GGP
20 BND11.70524 GGP
50 BND29.26310 GGP
100 BND58.52620 GGP
250 BND146.31550 GGP
500 BND292.63100 GGP
1000 BND585.26200 GGP
2000 BND1,170.52400 GGP
5000 BND2,926.31000 GGP
10000 BND5,852.62000 GGP