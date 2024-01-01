Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras today

Convert ETB to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
570.56 try

1.000 ETB = 0.5706 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:15
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.57056 TRY
5 ETB2.85279 TRY
10 ETB5.70557 TRY
20 ETB11.41114 TRY
50 ETB28.52785 TRY
100 ETB57.05570 TRY
250 ETB142.63925 TRY
500 ETB285.27850 TRY
1000 ETB570.55700 TRY
2000 ETB1,141.11400 TRY
5000 ETB2,852.78500 TRY
10000 ETB5,705.57000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY1.75267 ETB
5 TRY8.76335 ETB
10 TRY17.52670 ETB
20 TRY35.05340 ETB
50 TRY87.63350 ETB
100 TRY175.26700 ETB
250 TRY438.16750 ETB
500 TRY876.33500 ETB
1000 TRY1,752.67000 ETB
2000 TRY3,505.34000 ETB
5000 TRY8,763.35000 ETB
10000 TRY17,526.70000 ETB