500 Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs

Convert TRY to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 try
971.82 etb

1.00000 TRY = 1.94364 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

How to convert Turkish liras to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY1.94364 ETB
5 TRY9.71820 ETB
10 TRY19.43640 ETB
20 TRY38.87280 ETB
50 TRY97.18200 ETB
100 TRY194.36400 ETB
250 TRY485.91000 ETB
500 TRY971.82000 ETB
1000 TRY1943.64000 ETB
2000 TRY3887.28000 ETB
5000 TRY9718.20000 ETB
10000 TRY19436.40000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.51450 TRY
5 ETB2.57249 TRY
10 ETB5.14499 TRY
20 ETB10.28998 TRY
50 ETB25.72495 TRY
100 ETB51.44990 TRY
250 ETB128.62475 TRY
500 ETB257.24950 TRY
1000 ETB514.49900 TRY
2000 ETB1028.99800 TRY
5000 ETB2572.49500 TRY
10000 ETB5144.99000 TRY