100 Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras

Convert ETB to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 etb
51.32 try

1.00000 ETB = 0.51317 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090390.84111.493551.662420.963518.7457
1 GBP1.1496911.25345104.4341.717041.911181.1077321.5508
1 USD0.917150.797798183.31751.369851.524740.883717.1932
1 INR0.01100820.00957540.012002310.01644130.01830030.01060640.206358

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Turkish Lira
1 ETB0.51317 TRY
5 ETB2.56587 TRY
10 ETB5.13173 TRY
20 ETB10.26346 TRY
50 ETB25.65865 TRY
100 ETB51.31730 TRY
250 ETB128.29325 TRY
500 ETB256.58650 TRY
1000 ETB513.17300 TRY
2000 ETB1026.34600 TRY
5000 ETB2565.86500 TRY
10000 ETB5131.73000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ethiopian Birr
1 TRY1.94866 ETB
5 TRY9.74330 ETB
10 TRY19.48660 ETB
20 TRY38.97320 ETB
50 TRY97.43300 ETB
100 TRY194.86600 ETB
250 TRY487.16500 ETB
500 TRY974.33000 ETB
1000 TRY1948.66000 ETB
2000 TRY3897.32000 ETB
5000 TRY9743.30000 ETB
10000 TRY19486.60000 ETB