1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert EGP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
43.40 sgd

1.00000 EGP = 0.04340 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870051.090590.85341.49361.661590.9635518.7272
1 GBP1.1493611.25335104.4211.716651.909721.1074721.5238
1 USD0.9170.797862183.31351.369651.523690.8835517.173
1 INR0.01100670.009576620.012002910.01643970.01828870.01060510.206125

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0.04340 SGD
5 EGP0.21699 SGD
10 EGP0.43398 SGD
20 EGP0.86796 SGD
50 EGP2.16990 SGD
100 EGP4.33981 SGD
250 EGP10.84952 SGD
500 EGP21.69905 SGD
1000 EGP43.39810 SGD
2000 EGP86.79620 SGD
5000 EGP216.99050 SGD
10000 EGP433.98100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD23.04250 EGP
5 SGD115.21250 EGP
10 SGD230.42500 EGP
20 SGD460.85000 EGP
50 SGD1152.12500 EGP
100 SGD2304.25000 EGP
250 SGD5760.62500 EGP
500 SGD11521.25000 EGP
1000 SGD23042.50000 EGP
2000 SGD46085.00000 EGP
5000 SGD115212.50000 EGP
10000 SGD230425.00000 EGP