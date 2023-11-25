10 Singapore dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert SGD to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 sgd
230.71 egp

1.00000 SGD = 23.07090 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD23.07090 EGP
5 SGD115.35450 EGP
10 SGD230.70900 EGP
20 SGD461.41800 EGP
50 SGD1153.54500 EGP
100 SGD2307.09000 EGP
250 SGD5767.72500 EGP
500 SGD11535.45000 EGP
1000 SGD23070.90000 EGP
2000 SGD46141.80000 EGP
5000 SGD115354.50000 EGP
10000 SGD230709.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0.04334 SGD
5 EGP0.21672 SGD
10 EGP0.43345 SGD
20 EGP0.86689 SGD
50 EGP2.16723 SGD
100 EGP4.33447 SGD
250 EGP10.83618 SGD
500 EGP21.67235 SGD
1000 EGP43.34470 SGD
2000 EGP86.68940 SGD
5000 EGP216.72350 SGD
10000 EGP433.44700 SGD