Singapore dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 37.120 today, reflecting a -0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.832% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 37.431 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 37.026 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.173% increase in value.