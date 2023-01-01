10 Egyptian pounds to Swiss francs

Convert EGP to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 egp
0.29 chf

1.00000 EGP = 0.02860 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917851.370350.7979891.5247483.30653.6725528.8647
1 EUR1.089511.4930.86941.661290.76244.0012431.4481
1 CAD0.7297410.66979410.5823251.1126660.79212.6800121.0637
1 GBP1.253151.150221.7172511.91073104.3964.6022636.1718

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swiss Franc
1 EGP0.02860 CHF
5 EGP0.14300 CHF
10 EGP0.28600 CHF
20 EGP0.57201 CHF
50 EGP1.43002 CHF
100 EGP2.86003 CHF
250 EGP7.15007 CHF
500 EGP14.30015 CHF
1000 EGP28.60030 CHF
2000 EGP57.20060 CHF
5000 EGP143.00150 CHF
10000 EGP286.00300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 CHF34.96460 EGP
5 CHF174.82300 EGP
10 CHF349.64600 EGP
20 CHF699.29200 EGP
50 CHF1748.23000 EGP
100 CHF3496.46000 EGP
250 CHF8741.15000 EGP
500 CHF17482.30000 EGP
1000 CHF34964.60000 EGP
2000 CHF69929.20000 EGP
5000 CHF174823.00000 EGP
10000 CHF349646.00000 EGP