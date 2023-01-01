100 Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert DKK to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
226.34 mvr

1.00000 DKK = 2.26341 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091611.43380.8697310.7791.6633911.715490.9821
1 USD0.9161110.47450.796749284.71.5238110.732583.3475
1 SEK0.08746040.095469910.07606427.18030.1454781.024637.95718
1 GBP1.149821.255113.14681357.3271.9125313.4706104.609

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 DKK2.26341 MVR
5 DKK11.31705 MVR
10 DKK22.63410 MVR
20 DKK45.26820 MVR
50 DKK113.17050 MVR
100 DKK226.34100 MVR
250 DKK565.85250 MVR
500 DKK1131.70500 MVR
1000 DKK2263.41000 MVR
2000 DKK4526.82000 MVR
5000 DKK11317.05000 MVR
10000 DKK22634.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Danish Krone
1 MVR0.44181 DKK
5 MVR2.20906 DKK
10 MVR4.41811 DKK
20 MVR8.83622 DKK
50 MVR22.09055 DKK
100 MVR44.18110 DKK
250 MVR110.45275 DKK
500 MVR220.90550 DKK
1000 MVR441.81100 DKK
2000 MVR883.62200 DKK
5000 MVR2209.05500 DKK
10000 MVR4418.11000 DKK