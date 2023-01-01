50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Danish kroner

Convert MVR to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
22.15 dkk

1.00000 MVR = 0.44309 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Danish Krone
1 MVR0.44309 DKK
5 MVR2.21543 DKK
10 MVR4.43086 DKK
20 MVR8.86172 DKK
50 MVR22.15430 DKK
100 MVR44.30860 DKK
250 MVR110.77150 DKK
500 MVR221.54300 DKK
1000 MVR443.08600 DKK
2000 MVR886.17200 DKK
5000 MVR2215.43000 DKK
10000 MVR4430.86000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 DKK2.25690 MVR
5 DKK11.28450 MVR
10 DKK22.56900 MVR
20 DKK45.13800 MVR
50 DKK112.84500 MVR
100 DKK225.69000 MVR
250 DKK564.22500 MVR
500 DKK1128.45000 MVR
1000 DKK2256.90000 MVR
2000 DKK4513.80000 MVR
5000 DKK11284.50000 MVR
10000 DKK22569.00000 MVR