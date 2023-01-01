100 Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert DKK to MVR at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
228,55 mvr

1.00000 DKK = 2.28550 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869531.1049591.96111.464111.62290.9286718.7194
1 GBP1.1500511.27075105.761.683811.866421.0680121.5283
1 USD0.905050.786937183.22651.325051.468750.8404516.9414
1 INR0.01087420.009455360.012015410.0159210.01764770.01009830.203558

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 DKK2.28550 MVR
5 DKK11.42750 MVR
10 DKK22.85500 MVR
20 DKK45.71000 MVR
50 DKK114.27500 MVR
100 DKK228.55000 MVR
250 DKK571.37500 MVR
500 DKK1142.75000 MVR
1000 DKK2285.50000 MVR
2000 DKK4571.00000 MVR
5000 DKK11427.50000 MVR
10000 DKK22855.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Danish Krone
1 MVR0.43754 DKK
5 MVR2.18771 DKK
10 MVR4.37542 DKK
20 MVR8.75084 DKK
50 MVR21.87710 DKK
100 MVR43.75420 DKK
250 MVR109.38550 DKK
500 MVR218.77100 DKK
1000 MVR437.54200 DKK
2000 MVR875.08400 DKK
5000 MVR2187.71000 DKK
10000 MVR4375.42000 DKK