Danish krone to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 2,193 today, reflecting a -1.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 2,252 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,187 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.419% decrease in value.