Cape Verdean escudos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert CVE to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
382.43 uah

1.000 CVE = 0.3824 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0.38243 UAH
5 CVE1.91216 UAH
10 CVE3.82432 UAH
20 CVE7.64864 UAH
50 CVE19.12160 UAH
100 CVE38.24320 UAH
250 CVE95.60800 UAH
500 CVE191.21600 UAH
1000 CVE382.43200 UAH
2000 CVE764.86400 UAH
5000 CVE1,912.16000 UAH
10000 CVE3,824.32000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2.61485 CVE
5 UAH13.07425 CVE
10 UAH26.14850 CVE
20 UAH52.29700 CVE
50 UAH130.74250 CVE
100 UAH261.48500 CVE
250 UAH653.71250 CVE
500 UAH1,307.42500 CVE
1000 UAH2,614.85000 CVE
2000 UAH5,229.70000 CVE
5000 UAH13,074.25000 CVE
10000 UAH26,148.50000 CVE