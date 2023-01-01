Cape Verdean escudos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert CVE to UAH at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
355.57 uah

1.00000 CVE = 0.35557 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0858590.35791.493911.676470.964718.7224
1 GBP1.1438411.2421103.361.708881.917711.1034621.4165
1 USD0.920950.805088183.2141.37581.543920.8884517.2422
1 INR0.01106710.009674910.012017210.01653330.01855370.01067670.207203

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0.35557 UAH
5 CVE1.77784 UAH
10 CVE3.55567 UAH
20 CVE7.11134 UAH
50 CVE17.77835 UAH
100 CVE35.55670 UAH
250 CVE88.89175 UAH
500 CVE177.78350 UAH
1000 CVE355.56700 UAH
2000 CVE711.13400 UAH
5000 CVE1777.83500 UAH
10000 CVE3555.67000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2.81241 CVE
5 UAH14.06205 CVE
10 UAH28.12410 CVE
20 UAH56.24820 CVE
50 UAH140.62050 CVE
100 UAH281.24100 CVE
250 UAH703.10250 CVE
500 UAH1406.20500 CVE
1000 UAH2812.41000 CVE
2000 UAH5624.82000 CVE
5000 UAH14062.05000 CVE
10000 UAH28124.10000 CVE