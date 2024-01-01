Convert CVE to UAH at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 cve
391.47 uah

Esc1.000 CVE = ₴0.3915 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0,39147 UAH
5 CVE1,95736 UAH
10 CVE3,91471 UAH
20 CVE7,82942 UAH
50 CVE19,57355 UAH
100 CVE39,14710 UAH
250 CVE97,86775 UAH
500 CVE195,73550 UAH
1000 CVE391,47100 UAH
2000 CVE782,94200 UAH
5000 CVE1.957,35500 UAH
10000 CVE3.914,71000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2,55447 CVE
5 UAH12,77235 CVE
10 UAH25,54470 CVE
20 UAH51,08940 CVE
50 UAH127,72350 CVE
100 UAH255,44700 CVE
250 UAH638,61750 CVE
500 UAH1.277,23500 CVE
1000 UAH2.554,47000 CVE
2000 UAH5.108,94000 CVE
5000 UAH12.772,35000 CVE
10000 UAH25.544,70000 CVE