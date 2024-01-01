10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert UAH to CVE at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Esc2.498 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
UAH to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CVE
1 UAH to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.50042.5145
Low2.40872.4056
Average2.45942.4550
Change3.70%0.27%
1 UAH to CVE stats

The performance of UAH to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5004 and a 30 day low of 2.4087. This means the 30 day average was 2.4594. The change for UAH to CVE was 3.70.

The performance of UAH to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5145 and a 90 day low of 2.4056. This means the 90 day average was 2.4550. The change for UAH to CVE was 0.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.7711.321.38317.711.505
1 EUR1.08190.7710.8331.4251.49319.1211.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2971.201109.04111.7121.79422.9691.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2.49756 CVE
5 UAH12.48780 CVE
10 UAH24.97560 CVE
20 UAH49.95120 CVE
50 UAH124.87800 CVE
100 UAH249.75600 CVE
250 UAH624.39000 CVE
500 UAH1,248.78000 CVE
1000 UAH2,497.56000 CVE
2000 UAH4,995.12000 CVE
5000 UAH12,487.80000 CVE
10000 UAH24,975.60000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0.40039 UAH
5 CVE2.00196 UAH
10 CVE4.00391 UAH
20 CVE8.00782 UAH
50 CVE20.01955 UAH
100 CVE40.03910 UAH
250 CVE100.09775 UAH
500 CVE200.19550 UAH
1000 CVE400.39100 UAH
2000 CVE800.78200 UAH
5000 CVE2,001.95500 UAH
10000 CVE4,003.91000 UAH