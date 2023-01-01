1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert UAH to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
2,801.54 cve

1.00000 UAH = 2.80154 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UAH2.80154 CVE
5 UAH14.00770 CVE
10 UAH28.01540 CVE
20 UAH56.03080 CVE
50 UAH140.07700 CVE
100 UAH280.15400 CVE
250 UAH700.38500 CVE
500 UAH1400.77000 CVE
1000 UAH2801.54000 CVE
2000 UAH5603.08000 CVE
5000 UAH14007.70000 CVE
10000 UAH28015.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CVE0.35695 UAH
5 CVE1.78473 UAH
10 CVE3.56946 UAH
20 CVE7.13892 UAH
50 CVE17.84730 UAH
100 CVE35.69460 UAH
250 CVE89.23650 UAH
500 CVE178.47300 UAH
1000 CVE356.94600 UAH
2000 CVE713.89200 UAH
5000 CVE1784.73000 UAH
10000 CVE3569.46000 UAH