Moldovan Leu (MDL)

Currency name

Moldovan Leu

L

MDL exchange rates

 USD GBP ZAR CAD AUD INR NZD SGD
From MDL0.05664 0.04452 1.07155 0.07687 0.08672 4.70263 0.09367 0.07604
To MDL17.65520 22.46180 0.93323 13.00850 11.53150 0.21265 10.67520 13.15050

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Moldovan leu Exchange Rates