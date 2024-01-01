Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos today

1.000 MDL = 0.9425 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:42
 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78218.7291.3481.51383.0581.6441.339
1 GBP1.279123.9561.7241.935106.2392.1021.713
1 ZAR0.0530.04210.0720.0814.4350.0880.071
1 CAD0.7420.5813.89911.12361.6381.220.994

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL0.94252 MXN
5 MDL4.71262 MXN
10 MDL9.42524 MXN
20 MDL18.85048 MXN
50 MDL47.12620 MXN
100 MDL94.25240 MXN
250 MDL235.63100 MXN
500 MDL471.26200 MXN
1000 MDL942.52400 MXN
2000 MDL1,885.04800 MXN
5000 MDL4,712.62000 MXN
10000 MDL9,425.24000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN1.06098 MDL
5 MXN5.30490 MDL
10 MXN10.60980 MDL
20 MXN21.21960 MDL
50 MXN53.04900 MDL
100 MXN106.09800 MDL
250 MXN265.24500 MDL
500 MXN530.49000 MDL
1000 MXN1,060.98000 MDL
2000 MXN2,121.96000 MDL
5000 MXN5,304.90000 MDL
10000 MXN10,609.80000 MDL