20 Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

Convert MDL to MXN at the real exchange rate

20 mdl
19.21 mxn

1.00000 MDL = 0.96045 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
How to convert Moldovan leus to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL0.96045 MXN
5 MDL4.80225 MXN
10 MDL9.60449 MXN
20 MDL19.20898 MXN
50 MDL48.02245 MXN
100 MDL96.04490 MXN
250 MDL240.11225 MXN
500 MDL480.22450 MXN
1000 MDL960.44900 MXN
2000 MDL1920.89800 MXN
5000 MDL4802.24500 MXN
10000 MDL9604.49000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN1.04118 MDL
5 MXN5.20590 MDL
10 MXN10.41180 MDL
20 MXN20.82360 MDL
50 MXN52.05900 MDL
100 MXN104.11800 MDL
250 MXN260.29500 MDL
500 MXN520.59000 MDL
1000 MXN1041.18000 MDL
2000 MXN2082.36000 MDL
5000 MXN5205.90000 MDL
10000 MXN10411.80000 MDL