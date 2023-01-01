1 Mexican peso to Moldovan leus

1.00000 MXN = 1.01777 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.090790.94581.481231.648080.951118.9362
1 GBP1.1592911.2645105.4381.717251.91071.102621.9536
1 USD0.916850.790826183.3831.358051.511030.87217.3615
1 INR0.01099560.009484260.011992910.01628690.01812160.01045780.208214

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 MXN1.01777 MDL
5 MXN5.08885 MDL
10 MXN10.17770 MDL
20 MXN20.35540 MDL
50 MXN50.88850 MDL
100 MXN101.77700 MDL
250 MXN254.44250 MDL
500 MXN508.88500 MDL
1000 MXN1017.77000 MDL
2000 MXN2035.54000 MDL
5000 MXN5088.85000 MDL
10000 MXN10177.70000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Mexican Peso
1 MDL0.98254 MXN
5 MDL4.91270 MXN
10 MDL9.82541 MXN
20 MDL19.65082 MXN
50 MDL49.12705 MXN
100 MDL98.25410 MXN
250 MDL245.63525 MXN
500 MDL491.27050 MXN
1000 MDL982.54100 MXN
2000 MDL1965.08200 MXN
5000 MDL4912.70500 MXN
10000 MDL9825.41000 MXN