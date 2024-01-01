Moldovan Leu (MDL)
Currency name
Moldovan Leu
Currency symbol
L
MDL exchange rates
|USD
|GBP
|ZAR
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|NZD
|SGD
|From MDL
|0.05659
|0.04419
|1.03473
|0.07850
|0.08691
|4.74214
|0.09498
|0.07507
|To MDL
|17.67150
|22.62840
|0.96643
|12.73850
|11.50680
|0.21088
|10.52870
|13.32040
