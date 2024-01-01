Moldovan leus to South Korean wons today

Convert MDL to KRW at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₩76.75 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
MDL to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 MDL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High78.824178.8241
Low76.705175.4038
Average77.564376.9754
Change-1.03%-0.34%
1 MDL to KRW stats

The performance of MDL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 78.8241 and a 30 day low of 76.7051. This means the 30 day average was 77.5643. The change for MDL to KRW was -1.03.

The performance of MDL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.8241 and a 90 day low of 75.4038. This means the 90 day average was 76.9754. The change for MDL to KRW was -0.34.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
1 MDL76.74750 KRW
5 MDL383.73750 KRW
10 MDL767.47500 KRW
20 MDL1,534.95000 KRW
50 MDL3,837.37500 KRW
100 MDL7,674.75000 KRW
250 MDL19,186.87500 KRW
500 MDL38,373.75000 KRW
1000 MDL76,747.50000 KRW
2000 MDL153,495.00000 KRW
5000 MDL383,737.50000 KRW
10000 MDL767,475.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
1 KRW0.01303 MDL
5 KRW0.06515 MDL
10 KRW0.13030 MDL
20 KRW0.26059 MDL
50 KRW0.65149 MDL
100 KRW1.30297 MDL
250 KRW3.25743 MDL
500 KRW6.51485 MDL
1000 KRW13.02970 MDL
2000 KRW26.05940 MDL
5000 KRW65.14850 MDL
10000 KRW130.29700 MDL
20000 KRW260.59400 MDL
30000 KRW390.89100 MDL
40000 KRW521.18800 MDL
50000 KRW651.48500 MDL