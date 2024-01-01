500 Moldovan leus to South Korean wons
Convert MDL to KRW at the real exchange rate
MDL to KRW conversion chart
1 MDL = 76.75020 KRW
0
|1 MDL to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|78.8241
|78.8241
|Low
|76.7051
|75.4038
|Average
|77.5643
|76.9754
|Change
|-1.03%
|-0.34%
|View full history
1 MDL to KRW stats
The performance of MDL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 78.8241 and a 30 day low of 76.7051. This means the 30 day average was 77.5643. The change for MDL to KRW was -1.03.
The performance of MDL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.8241 and a 90 day low of 75.4038. This means the 90 day average was 76.9754. The change for MDL to KRW was -0.34.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
|1 MDL
|76.75020 KRW
|5 MDL
|383.75100 KRW
|10 MDL
|767.50200 KRW
|20 MDL
|1,535.00400 KRW
|50 MDL
|3,837.51000 KRW
|100 MDL
|7,675.02000 KRW
|250 MDL
|19,187.55000 KRW
|500 MDL
|38,375.10000 KRW
|1000 MDL
|76,750.20000 KRW
|2000 MDL
|153,500.40000 KRW
|5000 MDL
|383,751.00000 KRW
|10000 MDL
|767,502.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
|1 KRW
|0.01303 MDL
|5 KRW
|0.06515 MDL
|10 KRW
|0.13029 MDL
|20 KRW
|0.26059 MDL
|50 KRW
|0.65147 MDL
|100 KRW
|1.30293 MDL
|250 KRW
|3.25733 MDL
|500 KRW
|6.51465 MDL
|1000 KRW
|13.02930 MDL
|2000 KRW
|26.05860 MDL
|5000 KRW
|65.14650 MDL
|10000 KRW
|130.29300 MDL
|20000 KRW
|260.58600 MDL
|30000 KRW
|390.87900 MDL
|40000 KRW
|521.17200 MDL
|50000 KRW
|651.46500 MDL