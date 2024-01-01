1 thousand South Korean wons to Moldovan leus

Convert KRW to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
13.38 mdl

1.00000 KRW = 0.01338 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Moldovan Leu
1 KRW0.01338 MDL
5 KRW0.06689 MDL
10 KRW0.13379 MDL
20 KRW0.26758 MDL
50 KRW0.66895 MDL
100 KRW1.33790 MDL
250 KRW3.34475 MDL
500 KRW6.68950 MDL
1000 KRW13.37900 MDL
2000 KRW26.75800 MDL
5000 KRW66.89500 MDL
10000 KRW133.79000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South Korean Won
1 MDL74.74380 KRW
5 MDL373.71900 KRW
10 MDL747.43800 KRW
20 MDL1494.87600 KRW
50 MDL3737.19000 KRW
100 MDL7474.38000 KRW
250 MDL18685.95000 KRW
500 MDL37371.90000 KRW
1000 MDL74743.80000 KRW
2000 MDL149487.60000 KRW
5000 MDL373719.00000 KRW
10000 MDL747438.00000 KRW