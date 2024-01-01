Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MDL to UAH at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₴2.257 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
MDL to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 MDL to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.31482.3823
Low2.25752.2575
Average2.29392.3320
Change-2.19%-4.17%
1 MDL to UAH stats

The performance of MDL to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3148 and a 30 day low of 2.2575. This means the 30 day average was 2.2939. The change for MDL to UAH was -2.19.

The performance of MDL to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3823 and a 90 day low of 2.2575. This means the 90 day average was 2.3320. The change for MDL to UAH was -4.17.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1211.3971.53684.3731.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9271.7681.944106.7532.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6560.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97111.160.3941.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.25747 UAH
5 MDL11.28735 UAH
10 MDL22.57470 UAH
20 MDL45.14940 UAH
50 MDL112.87350 UAH
100 MDL225.74700 UAH
250 MDL564.36750 UAH
500 MDL1,128.73500 UAH
1000 MDL2,257.47000 UAH
2000 MDL4,514.94000 UAH
5000 MDL11,287.35000 UAH
10000 MDL22,574.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.44297 MDL
5 UAH2.21487 MDL
10 UAH4.42973 MDL
20 UAH8.85946 MDL
50 UAH22.14865 MDL
100 UAH44.29730 MDL
250 UAH110.74325 MDL
500 UAH221.48650 MDL
1000 UAH442.97300 MDL
2000 UAH885.94600 MDL
5000 UAH2,214.86500 MDL
10000 UAH4,429.73000 MDL