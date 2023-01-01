10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Moldovan leus

Convert UAH to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 uah
4.99 mdl

1.00000 UAH = 0.49865 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:55 UTC
UAH to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.49865 MDL
5 UAH2.49326 MDL
10 UAH4.98652 MDL
20 UAH9.97304 MDL
50 UAH24.93260 MDL
100 UAH49.86520 MDL
250 UAH124.66300 MDL
500 UAH249.32600 MDL
1000 UAH498.65200 MDL
2000 UAH997.30400 MDL
5000 UAH2493.26000 MDL
10000 UAH4986.52000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.00541 UAH
5 MDL10.02705 UAH
10 MDL20.05410 UAH
20 MDL40.10820 UAH
50 MDL100.27050 UAH
100 MDL200.54100 UAH
250 MDL501.35250 UAH
500 MDL1002.70500 UAH
1000 MDL2005.41000 UAH
2000 MDL4010.82000 UAH
5000 MDL10027.05000 UAH
10000 MDL20054.10000 UAH