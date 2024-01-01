Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1.000 MDL = 2.194 UAH

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.19433 UAH
5 MDL10.97165 UAH
10 MDL21.94330 UAH
20 MDL43.88660 UAH
50 MDL109.71650 UAH
100 MDL219.43300 UAH
250 MDL548.58250 UAH
500 MDL1,097.16500 UAH
1000 MDL2,194.33000 UAH
2000 MDL4,388.66000 UAH
5000 MDL10,971.65000 UAH
10000 MDL21,943.30000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.45572 MDL
5 UAH2.27860 MDL
10 UAH4.55719 MDL
20 UAH9.11438 MDL
50 UAH22.78595 MDL
100 UAH45.57190 MDL
250 UAH113.92975 MDL
500 UAH227.85950 MDL
1000 UAH455.71900 MDL
2000 UAH911.43800 MDL
5000 UAH2,278.59500 MDL
10000 UAH4,557.19000 MDL