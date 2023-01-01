10 thousand Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MDL to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
20,224.60 uah

1.00000 MDL = 2.02246 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
How to convert Moldovan leus to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MDL2.02246 UAH
5 MDL10.11230 UAH
10 MDL20.22460 UAH
20 MDL40.44920 UAH
50 MDL101.12300 UAH
100 MDL202.24600 UAH
250 MDL505.61500 UAH
500 MDL1011.23000 UAH
1000 MDL2022.46000 UAH
2000 MDL4044.92000 UAH
5000 MDL10112.30000 UAH
10000 MDL20224.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Moldovan Leu
1 UAH0.49445 MDL
5 UAH2.47224 MDL
10 UAH4.94448 MDL
20 UAH9.88896 MDL
50 UAH24.72240 MDL
100 UAH49.44480 MDL
250 UAH123.61200 MDL
500 UAH247.22400 MDL
1000 UAH494.44800 MDL
2000 UAH988.89600 MDL
5000 UAH2472.24000 MDL
10000 UAH4944.48000 MDL