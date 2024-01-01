Moldovan leus to Botswanan pulas today

Convert MDL to BWP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = P0.7463 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:04
MDL to BWP conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 MDL to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75900.7704
Low0.74310.7431
Average0.74890.7556
Change-0.38%-2.59%
1 MDL to BWP stats

The performance of MDL to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7590 and a 30 day low of 0.7431. This means the 30 day average was 0.7489. The change for MDL to BWP was -0.38.

The performance of MDL to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7704 and a 90 day low of 0.7431. This means the 90 day average was 0.7556. The change for MDL to BWP was -2.59.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9281.7681.945106.8332.1541.7
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96511.160.411.2180.961

How to convert Moldovan leus to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

