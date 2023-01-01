Moldovan Leu (MDL)

Currency name

Moldovan Leu

L

MDL exchange rates

 USD GBP ZAR CAD AUD INR NZD SGD
From MDL0.05627 0.04520 1.03058 0.07731 0.08664 4.68264 0.09367 0.07571
To MDL17.77000 22.12540 0.97033 12.93490 11.54250 0.21355 10.67620 13.20800

All Moldovan leu Exchange Rates