Moldovan leus to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MDL to AED at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = د.إ0.2017 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
MDL to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 MDL to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20680.2125
Low0.20170.2017
Average0.20520.2088
Change-2.43%-4.40%
1 MDL to AED stats

The performance of MDL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2068 and a 30 day low of 0.2017. This means the 30 day average was 0.2052. The change for MDL to AED was -2.43.

The performance of MDL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2125 and a 90 day low of 0.2017. This means the 90 day average was 0.2088. The change for MDL to AED was -4.40.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79118.1121.3981.53784.3631.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9111.7681.945106.7192.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6580.0940.074
1 CAD0.7150.56512.95611.160.3481.2170.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MDL0.20174 AED
5 MDL1.00871 AED
10 MDL2.01742 AED
20 MDL4.03484 AED
50 MDL10.08710 AED
100 MDL20.17420 AED
250 MDL50.43550 AED
500 MDL100.87100 AED
1000 MDL201.74200 AED
2000 MDL403.48400 AED
5000 MDL1,008.71000 AED
10000 MDL2,017.42000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 AED4.95683 MDL
5 AED24.78415 MDL
10 AED49.56830 MDL
20 AED99.13660 MDL
50 AED247.84150 MDL
100 AED495.68300 MDL
250 AED1,239.20750 MDL
500 AED2,478.41500 MDL
1000 AED4,956.83000 MDL
2000 AED9,913.66000 MDL
5000 AED24,784.15000 MDL
10000 AED49,568.30000 MDL