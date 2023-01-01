2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus

Convert AED to MDL at the real exchange rate

2000 aed
9923.90 mdl

1.00000 AED = 4.96195 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.057487.94891.436321.649480.9639518.3971
1GBP1.15311.2192101.4071.65611.901881.1114421.2121
1USD0.94570.82021183.17471.358351.559940.911717.3984
1INR0.01137020.009861290.012022910.01633130.0187550.01096130.209179

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 AED4.96195 MDL
5 AED24.80975 MDL
10 AED49.61950 MDL
20 AED99.23900 MDL
50 AED248.09750 MDL
100 AED496.19500 MDL
250 AED1240.48750 MDL
500 AED2480.97500 MDL
1000 AED4961.95000 MDL
2000 AED9923.90000 MDL
5000 AED24809.75000 MDL
10000 AED49619.50000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MDL0.20153 AED
5 MDL1.00767 AED
10 MDL2.01534 AED
20 MDL4.03068 AED
50 MDL10.07670 AED
100 MDL20.15340 AED
250 MDL50.38350 AED
500 MDL100.76700 AED
1000 MDL201.53400 AED
2000 MDL403.06800 AED
5000 MDL1007.67000 AED
10000 MDL2015.34000 AED