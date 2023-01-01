500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus
Convert AED to MDL at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moldovan Leu
|1 AED
|4.96195 MDL
|5 AED
|24.80975 MDL
|10 AED
|49.61950 MDL
|20 AED
|99.23900 MDL
|50 AED
|248.09750 MDL
|100 AED
|496.19500 MDL
|250 AED
|1240.48750 MDL
|500 AED
|2480.97500 MDL
|1000 AED
|4961.95000 MDL
|2000 AED
|9923.90000 MDL
|5000 AED
|24809.75000 MDL
|10000 AED
|49619.50000 MDL