20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus

Convert AED to MDL at the real exchange rate

20 aed
99.10 mdl

1.00000 AED = 4.95521 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056587.91141.43611.649490.9673518.4164
1GBP1.1534711.21865101.4041.656511.902651.1158121.2429
1USD0.94650.82058183.211.35931.561280.9156517.4315
1INR0.01137510.009861560.012017810.01633580.01876310.01100410.209488

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 AED4.95521 MDL
5 AED24.77605 MDL
10 AED49.55210 MDL
20 AED99.10420 MDL
50 AED247.76050 MDL
100 AED495.52100 MDL
250 AED1238.80250 MDL
500 AED2477.60500 MDL
1000 AED4955.21000 MDL
2000 AED9910.42000 MDL
5000 AED24776.05000 MDL
10000 AED49552.10000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MDL0.20181 AED
5 MDL1.00904 AED
10 MDL2.01808 AED
20 MDL4.03616 AED
50 MDL10.09040 AED
100 MDL20.18080 AED
250 MDL50.45200 AED
500 MDL100.90400 AED
1000 MDL201.80800 AED
2000 MDL403.61600 AED
5000 MDL1009.04000 AED
10000 MDL2018.08000 AED