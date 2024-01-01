Moldovan leus to Kuwaiti dinars today
Convert MDL to KWD at the real exchange rate
MDL to KWD conversion chart
1 MDL = 0.01689 KWD
0
|1 MDL to KWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0173
|0.0177
|Low
|0.0169
|0.0169
|Average
|0.0171
|0.0174
|Change
|-2.11%
|-3.84%
|View full history
1 MDL to KWD stats
The performance of MDL to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0169. This means the 30 day average was 0.0171. The change for MDL to KWD was -2.11.
The performance of MDL to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0177 and a 90 day low of 0.0169. This means the 90 day average was 0.0174. The change for MDL to KWD was -3.84.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
|1 KWD
|59.20230 MDL
|5 KWD
|296.01150 MDL
|10 KWD
|592.02300 MDL
|20 KWD
|1,184.04600 MDL
|50 KWD
|2,960.11500 MDL
|100 KWD
|5,920.23000 MDL
|250 KWD
|14,800.57500 MDL
|500 KWD
|29,601.15000 MDL
|1000 KWD
|59,202.30000 MDL
|2000 KWD
|118,404.60000 MDL
|5000 KWD
|296,011.50000 MDL
|10000 KWD
|592,023.00000 MDL