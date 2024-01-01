Convert MDL to KWD at the real exchange rate

Moldovan leus to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 mdl
17.226 kwd

L1.000 MDL = ك0.01723 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2241.3661.49883.4541.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1241.7331.9105.892.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5790.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34611.09761.1141.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MDL0.01723 KWD
5 MDL0.08613 KWD
10 MDL0.17226 KWD
20 MDL0.34452 KWD
50 MDL0.86130 KWD
100 MDL1.72260 KWD
250 MDL4.30650 KWD
500 MDL8.61300 KWD
1000 MDL17.22600 KWD
2000 MDL34.45200 KWD
5000 MDL86.13000 KWD
10000 MDL172.26000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 KWD58.05170 MDL
5 KWD290.25850 MDL
10 KWD580.51700 MDL
20 KWD1,161.03400 MDL
50 KWD2,902.58500 MDL
100 KWD5,805.17000 MDL
250 KWD14,512.92500 MDL
500 KWD29,025.85000 MDL
1000 KWD58,051.70000 MDL
2000 KWD116,103.40000 MDL
5000 KWD290,258.50000 MDL
10000 KWD580,517.00000 MDL