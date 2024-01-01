5 Kuwaiti dinars to Moldovan leus

Convert KWD to MDL

ك1.000 KWD = L58.28 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate
KWD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MDL
1 KWD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.276858.2768
Low56.788656.5566
Average57.269557.2250
Change2.41%0.57%
1 KWD to MDL stats

The performance of KWD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.2768 and a 30 day low of 56.7886. This means the 30 day average was 57.2695. The change for KWD to MDL was 2.41.

The performance of KWD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.2768 and a 90 day low of 56.5566. This means the 90 day average was 57.2250. The change for KWD to MDL was 0.57.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 KWD58.27590 MDL
5 KWD291.37950 MDL
10 KWD582.75900 MDL
20 KWD1,165.51800 MDL
50 KWD2,913.79500 MDL
100 KWD5,827.59000 MDL
250 KWD14,568.97500 MDL
500 KWD29,137.95000 MDL
1000 KWD58,275.90000 MDL
2000 KWD116,551.80000 MDL
5000 KWD291,379.50000 MDL
10000 KWD582,759.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MDL0.01716 KWD
5 MDL0.08580 KWD
10 MDL0.17160 KWD
20 MDL0.34320 KWD
50 MDL0.85799 KWD
100 MDL1.71598 KWD
250 MDL4.28995 KWD
500 MDL8.57990 KWD
1000 MDL17.15980 KWD
2000 MDL34.31960 KWD
5000 MDL85.79900 KWD
10000 MDL171.59800 KWD