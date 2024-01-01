2,000 Moldovan leus to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MDL to KWD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ك0.01689 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
MDL to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 MDL to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01730.0177
Low0.01690.0169
Average0.01710.0174
Change-2.11%-3.84%
1 MDL to KWD stats

The performance of MDL to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0173 and a 30 day low of 0.0169. This means the 30 day average was 0.0171. The change for MDL to KWD was -2.11.

The performance of MDL to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0177 and a 90 day low of 0.0169. This means the 90 day average was 0.0174. The change for MDL to KWD was -3.84.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.945106.8122.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MDL0.01689 KWD
5 MDL0.08446 KWD
10 MDL0.16891 KWD
20 MDL0.33782 KWD
50 MDL0.84456 KWD
100 MDL1.68912 KWD
250 MDL4.22280 KWD
500 MDL8.44560 KWD
1000 MDL16.89120 KWD
2000 MDL33.78240 KWD
5000 MDL84.45600 KWD
10000 MDL168.91200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 KWD59.20230 MDL
5 KWD296.01150 MDL
10 KWD592.02300 MDL
20 KWD1,184.04600 MDL
50 KWD2,960.11500 MDL
100 KWD5,920.23000 MDL
250 KWD14,800.57500 MDL
500 KWD29,601.15000 MDL
1000 KWD59,202.30000 MDL
2000 KWD118,404.60000 MDL
5000 KWD296,011.50000 MDL
10000 KWD592,023.00000 MDL