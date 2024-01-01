Moldovan leus to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MDL to BGN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = лв0.1019 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
MDL to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 MDL to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10310.1031
Low0.10030.1001
Average0.10170.1015
Change0.11%0.80%
1 MDL to BGN stats

The performance of MDL to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1031 and a 30 day low of 0.1003. This means the 30 day average was 0.1017. The change for MDL to BGN was 0.11.

The performance of MDL to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1031 and a 90 day low of 0.1001. This means the 90 day average was 0.1015. The change for MDL to BGN was 0.80.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 MDL0.10191 BGN
5 MDL0.50957 BGN
10 MDL1.01913 BGN
20 MDL2.03826 BGN
50 MDL5.09565 BGN
100 MDL10.19130 BGN
250 MDL25.47825 BGN
500 MDL50.95650 BGN
1000 MDL101.91300 BGN
2000 MDL203.82600 BGN
5000 MDL509.56500 BGN
10000 MDL1,019.13000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moldovan Leu
1 BGN9.81228 MDL
5 BGN49.06140 MDL
10 BGN98.12280 MDL
20 BGN196.24560 MDL
50 BGN490.61400 MDL
100 BGN981.22800 MDL
250 BGN2,453.07000 MDL
500 BGN4,906.14000 MDL
1000 BGN9,812.28000 MDL
2000 BGN19,624.56000 MDL
5000 BGN49,061.40000 MDL
10000 BGN98,122.80000 MDL